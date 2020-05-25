Mindfulness helped me here, too. The thing about becoming more aware of your thoughts is that you also see how irrational, changeable and sometimes downright ridiculous they are. I began to realize that far from being this concrete prison solidifying around me, my depressive thoughts were as changeable as the weather. I realized that thinking “I will feel this depressed forever” was like saying “It will be this rainy and cold forever,” on a particularly miserable January morning. When you start your journey to recovery, you will slowly see some bouts of slightly better weather, that will then disappear as suddenly as it came. Hang on to these moments by writing notes to yourself. Remind yourself of every single moment when you felt a ray of hope. They can provide something of an umbrella on those foul-weather days.