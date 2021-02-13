I am a first-generation American. My family moved from Africa to the United States in the early 1980s, before I was born. I was raised in a predominantly White area with maybe one other African American family. I did not see color. I knew I was African and my neighbors and friends were White, but I didn’t realize the significance of our different races. Looking back on my childhood, I can honestly say I have dealt with racism as early as 5 years old — from being called the “N” word on the school playground to having kids throw rocks at me because I was Black. I did not understand why these people hated me so much just for being African. It was not until I was in college, in a different state, when it finally clicked: There are people in this world that do not like me based on the color of my skin. I had to grow a thick skin really quickly to deal with racism, but luckily, I always had supportive friends around me. I ended up marrying a Caucasian man, and we now have two beautiful children. But I have to teach my children the things that were not taught to me when I was their age. I see the world very differently now than when I was young. There is hatred in this world that is beyond my control; all I can do is try to educate and protect my kids as much as possible.