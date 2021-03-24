In the Bay Area, Carrie Sinn has also been trying to coax her dad out of an “echo chamber,” she said. When her father refused to get the vaccine, her mother called to ask for help. Both of Sinn’s parents are Trump supporters, she said — but her mother has always taken the coronavirus seriously. Sinn’s mother, who has several preexisting conditions, has long recognized that “covid would be very dangerous for her,” Sinn said. She signed up for the vaccine as soon as it became available. But her husband, Sinn’s father, won’t budge.