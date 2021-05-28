Jack Drescher, a New York-based psychoanalyst and professor at New York University who has been working with LGBTQ patients since the 1980s, says young LGBTQ people are uniquely vulnerable if they do not live with a supportive family. He was struck by a comparison one of his patients had made: Unlike other minority groups, who learn to navigate the world and its prejudices from their parents, many LGBTQ kids are “born into the enemy camp,” living among family members with whom they do not share gender or sexual identities, and who may hold homophobic and transphobic beliefs. He pointed to elevated rates of homelessness among LGBTQ youth as a key indicator of this marginalization.