When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed S.B. 8 into law in early June, many abortion rights advocates assumed it would be overruled before it ever took effect. Similar six-week bans, passed in 11 other states since 2013, have all been blocked in court. But unlike all the other bans, this one could be enforced by almost anyone. Any individual in the country could sue any person or organization that helps a Texan access abortion after the six-week limit. That would make it very difficult for abortion rights organizations to figure out who to sue, said John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life, the antiabortion organization that helped draft the law.