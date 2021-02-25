In the most serious allegation, Katz was accused of engaging in a years-long relationship with a female student in the mid-2000s and having sex with her. The other two students say he behaved “inappropriately,” taking them out for expensive dinners where he always picked up the tab. One woman, who told the Daily Princetonian that Katz pursued her for years, said she felt trapped: As an influential professor, she said, Katz held considerable power over her future.