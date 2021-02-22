Once widespread vaccine distribution allows the United States to return to some semblance of normality, Malik says, employers, parents and lawmakers will have a brief window of time to get it right. Businesses need to quickly rehire everyone they laid off in the pandemic. As soon as those parents return to work, along with parents who have been working from home, he said, they need to put their kids back in day care. At the same time, he said, the government needs to pour money into child care centers.