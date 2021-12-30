It’s been a big few years for genre-bending artist Remi Wolf. As the coronavirus pandemic hit full swing in 2020, the former Youth Olympic skier turned pop star adopted a dog, got sober and released her major label debut, an EP called “I’m Allergic To Dogs!” (which, well, she is). Then as the year drew to a close, the hypnotizing hook of her single “Photo ID” became a smash hit on TikTok, garnering a quarter million videos featuring the song and more anticipation for her full-length debut.