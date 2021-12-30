This is volume 5 of The Lily Mix Tape, a monthly playlist curated by someone we admire. Have someone you want to see featured here? Let us know.
It’s been a big few years for genre-bending artist Remi Wolf. As the coronavirus pandemic hit full swing in 2020, the former Youth Olympic skier turned pop star adopted a dog, got sober and released her major label debut, an EP called “I’m Allergic To Dogs!” (which, well, she is). Then as the year drew to a close, the hypnotizing hook of her single “Photo ID” became a smash hit on TikTok, garnering a quarter million videos featuring the song and more anticipation for her full-length debut.
That debut would come in October. “Juno,” an album named after her French bulldog, is a high-speed record whose maximalist hooks and sly jokes often betray its more serious, introspective undertones. That’s because the new album “wouldn’t exist" if she hadn’t "gotten sober during quarantine,” the 25-year-old told Los Angeles Magazine.
That honesty resonated: The record landed on year-end lists from NPR, Genius and more, and Forbes included her on its list of 30 Under 30 among the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Willow Smith.
And the Palo Alto, Calif., native isn’t done yet. In the new year, she’ll bring her technicolor hits to 13 cities for her sold-out North American tour, followed by a stint opening for Lorde on the first leg of her Solar Power tour in the spring.
“I love for my shows to be a big party," she told NPR earlier this year. “So when I’m performing, if it’s my release, I want it to be a release for other people.”
As the singer looks forward to another big year, we asked what songs she’s carrying with her. See her picks below and click here to listen on Spotify.