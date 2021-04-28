If Biden’s plan goes into effect, both parents would have the opportunity to spend an equal amount of time at home. While some countries give families a lump sum of leave to divvy up however they choose, Biden’s plan attaches 12 weeks to each parent. This policy will probably reduce stigma around paternity leave, said Gayle Kaufman, professor of sociology at Davidson College and author of “Fixing Parental Leave.” In many Nordic countries, men take three months of paternity leave, she said, “because that’s what’s expected.” If men across the United States begin taking 12 weeks off when they have kids, she added, that will become the norm.