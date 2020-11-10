Boney’s mom — who belongs to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the same Black sorority as Harris — had been glued to the television all week, Boney said. When Boney was in her room, away from CNN, she said, she was constantly checking the results online, willing Biden’s margins to widen as votes trickled in from Georgia and Pennsylvania. She watched Biden’s and Harris’s victory speeches with her mom on Saturday night, tearing up when Harris promised she would not be the last woman in the White House.