This one requires a lot of organizing but is worth it. Have you and your date pick up three bottles of wine — one you choose, one they choose, and then one random bottle you’ve never tried before. (If your liquor stores don’t have the same stock, try a website like Drizzly for delivery.) Then, stock up on some cheese, crackers and other snacks. Break open the bottles together for your very own wine tasting over video chat. Not into wine? This also works for beer, whiskey or any other spirit you’re into.