Already, the NYC mayoral race has the most diverse field of candidates to ever run, with more people expected to announce their candidacy in the coming weeks. Wiley is among four women looking to interrupt a run of 109 male mayors in NYC. Other women joining Wiley in the packed race are former New York City sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former city veterans affairs commissioner Loree Sutton and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales. As Gotham Gazette wrote in December, all four are Democrats and first-time candidates for elected office. Like Wiley, Morales — an Afro-Latina who leads the advocacy group Phipps Neighborhoods — could also make history as the first woman of color elected mayor of New York. Sutton is also running a potential history-making campaign: If elected, she would be not only the first woman to run the city but also its first openly gay mayor.