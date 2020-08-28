An avowed anti-feminist who opposed women’s suffrage, Robertson was probably the worst offender. Although she had capitalized on her gender during her campaign, arguing that “the women need a woman to look after [them],” Robertson did not believe that her gender should dictate or even inform her policymaking, focusing instead on fealty to her district and an ideological aversion to “big brother” government. In 1921, she certified this aversion by opposing the Sheppard-Towner Maternity and Infancy Act, which appropriated funds for prenatal, maternal and infant health-care education. While her predecessor Jeanette Rankin (R-Mont.), elected in 1916 and the first and only woman to serve in Congress before the “Woman’s Bloc,” had vocally championed the bill as a way to combat heightened maternal mortality rates, Robertson stamped it as a dangerous intrusion that she feared would precipitate “an autocratic, undefined, practically uncontrolled” form of government.