Ahead of the premiere, we asked series regular Natasha Rothwell to make us a playlist inspired by the show. Rothwell plays Kelli, one of Issa’s college friends, and is known for bringing levity, life and plenty of zingers to every scene she’s in. But Rothwell isn’t just the show’s life of the party; she’s also a supervising producer who has written and story edited more than a dozen episodes of the show. Remember the poignant season four finale when Issa and Lawrence finally reunite years after their breakup, parsing through years of their relationship in a tender, dreamy and sometimes painful bottle episode? Rothwell wrote that one, and she’s not done yet. This past April, she signed a multiyear deal with ABC Signature, where she’ll be developing upcoming television projects.