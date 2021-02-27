“I’ve always loved ‘My Summer of Love’ because the relationship between the two young women is so fraught and complicated and allows for the queer characters to be flawed, something queer characters don’t always get to be. It also shows universal themes, but with a queer lens — power dynamics in relationships where one person clearly has the upper hand, and the blind faith of young, obsessive love. Plus, it’s Emily Blunt’s first major film role and she’s deliciously wicked in it, making us feel like we would certainly fall for her and do whatever she thought was a good idea. I just appreciate queers behaving badly and things not necessarily ending l well, because we should be allowed to have representation where we are not always angels.”