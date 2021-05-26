I’ve learned to manage it and like to say that I’ve made friends with my anxiety. I don’t expect to ever “get rid” of it: I work in a high-stress industry and am still grappling with my parents’ divorce years later. Plus, in America, we are just beginning to emerge from the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean I can’t figure out the best way to manage it. Right now, this looks like moving my body every day (through walks and YouTube dance workouts), taking baths and recording voice notes on my phone as a way to release my worries and feelings.