After an unexpected hospital stay for high blood pressure in 2017, I discovered I suffer from chronic anxiety. I had been experiencing anxiety for years, but didn’t realize it until symptoms manifested physically in such an extreme way.
That same year, I wrote a piece tied to this experience, sharing 10 podcast recommendations that helped me navigate my mental health journey. It feels strange to look back and read it now.
“I’ve tried it all: stress management classes, getting more sleep, trying not to be as stressed, meditation, weekly therapy sessions, acupuncture — you name it. It’s a process, and I’m just at the beginning. My latest step is starting an anti-anxiety medication.”
I really did try it all — and then some. I still don’t get enough sleep (revenge bedtime is so real), trying not to be stressed doesn’t really work and I’m still not sure if meditation is for me. I still take a daily anti-anxiety medication — in fact, I’ve increased the dosage twice. I’m also on a medication to regulate my blood pressure. I don’t experience physical symptoms, like chest pains, as often as I did in 2017, but I do still experience anxiety.
I’ve learned to manage it and like to say that I’ve made friends with my anxiety. I don’t expect to ever “get rid” of it: I work in a high-stress industry and am still grappling with my parents’ divorce years later. Plus, in America, we are just beginning to emerge from the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean I can’t figure out the best way to manage it. Right now, this looks like moving my body every day (through walks and YouTube dance workouts), taking baths and recording voice notes on my phone as a way to release my worries and feelings.
Podcasts also help me a lot, especially ones that focus on mental health. I reached out to friends and Lily readers on Instagram for suggestions. As a follow-up to that piece I did four years ago, I rounded up 10 podcasts that help me feel less alone.
1. ‘Feeling Asian’
“Feeling Asian” is co-hosted by comedians Brian Park and Youngmi Mayer, who talk about their individual experiences with being Asian American.
Start here: Check out interviews with interdisciplinary artist Yumi Sakugawa on finding emotional freedom through art or author Mary H.K. Choi on grief and her experience with eating disorders.
2. ‘We Can Do Hard Things’
Author Glennon Doyle released her third memoir, “Untamed,” at the beginning of the pandemic. In May, she launched a podcast called “We Can Do Hard Things,” where she talks to her sister about tough stuff, from friendships to addiction.
Start here: These episodes on anxiety and boundaries.
3. ‘Balanced Black Girl’
Before Lestraundra “Les” Alfred started “Balanced Black Girl” in 2018, she had a career as a personal trainer and nutrition coach. Today, she introduces Black women to Black women experts in health and wellness.
Start here: Listen to episodes on small daily habits or setting intentional friendships for a taste of the podcast.
4. ‘Terrible, Thanks for Asking’
In “Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” host Nora McInerny has honest and vulnerable conversations with guests on how they are really doing.
Start here: Try these interviews with Leah Nixon Fitzgerald of greeting card company Tiny and Snail on how her life has changed after an unexpected accident or clinician Edith Eger on surviving Auschwitz during World War II.
Bonus: Check out our 2019 video series with McInerny called “Nora Knows What to Say.”
5. ‘Something Positive for Positive People’
Courtney Brame started “Something Positive for Positive People” after being diagnosed with herpes simplex virus 2 in 2012 and discovering how many suffered from suicidal ideation after their diagnosis. When he began the podcast, he interviewed people about their experiences with sexually transmitted infections. It has since turned into an organization that provides healing resources and support.
Start here: Listen to episodes with podcast host Monica Laipple on having a nonconsensual relationship with your body or comic artist Hanna Dickinson on why herpes isn’t a joke.
Bonus: Check out my piece on dating during the pandemic, comparing the difficult conversations around herpes disclosure to conversations about the coronavirus.
6. ‘Therapy for Black Girls’
Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and host of “Therapy for Black Girls,” which focuses on making mental health accessible and relatable for Black women and girls.
Start here: Hear Angela Tucker talk about transracial adoptions or astrologer Mecca Woods share how you can apply astrology to your life.
7. ‘Griefcast’
British comedian Cariad Lloyd talks to other comedians about their experiences with grief and death on her podcast, “Griefcast.”
Start here: Listen to comedian Alyssa Limperis on the death of her father from a brain tumor or journalist and author Poorna Bell on her husband, who took his own life in 2015.
8. ‘iWeigh’
A couple of years ago, actress Jameela Jamil started an Instagram account called iWeigh with the intention of being a safe and radically inclusive space on the Internet. She talks with fellow comedians and actors about mental health and social issues on the “iWeigh” podcast.
Start here: Try these episodes with comedians Michelle Buteau on body image and Margaret Cho on eating disorders and working as a dominatrix.
9. ‘Yeah No, I’m Not OK’
This year, actress Diane Guerreo of “Orange is the New Black” launched a podcast with LAist Studios called “Yeah No, I’m Not OK,” to talk about mental health and issues including depression, addiction and radical self love.
Start here: Listen to interviews with Demi Lovato on her near-fatal overdose or Guerreo’s fellow “Orange is the New Black” actress Dascha Polanco on growing up together as Latinx actors and artists.
10. ‘Hilarious World of Depression’
Public radio host John Moe is the creator of “The Hilarious World of Depression,” which operates under his belief that “laughter and depression can exist together.”
Start here: Hear Whitney Cummings talk about addictions and mental health or Mara Wilson (yes, Mara Wilson from “Matilda”) discuss obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and body dysmorphia.