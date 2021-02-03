Before the pandemic, Wynne drafted a “period project” resolution for Hampton’s Student Government Association. In it, she included results of a survey, which found 83.9 percent of students reporting some form of menstrual product insecurity. In her proposal, she also pointed out that menstrual hygiene didn’t only affect women at the university, but nonbinary and trans students as well: In total, 68 percent of the school’s student body menstruated, she noted, making the lack of menstrual products all the more necessary. The project was approved, and starting in the fall semester, Hampton University will have a “period pantry” available for students to get the menstrual products they need, free of cost. Wynne is now working with the Pennsylvania-based nonprofit No More Secrets to expand access to menstrual products at other HBCUs.